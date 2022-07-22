Dalton Utilities CEO Tom Bundros told the utility’s board members Friday a “perfect storm” of events has caused natural gas prices to soar the last 10 days.
Bundros said historically the price of natural gas at the Henry Hub distribution center in Louisiana has tracked the Transco Zone 4 pipeline, which serves the Eastern seaboard. But he said so far in July, the Transco price average has been close to $3 higher per dekatherm (a unit of energy used to measure natural gas).
“Yesterday, the difference was between $5 and $6,” he said. “What is the significance of this? Well, Transco Zone 4 is the proxy for the price of natural gas that is behind our wholesale electric power purchases, which now comprise nearly two-thirds of the electricity that we receive for resale to our customers.”
Bundros said without quick action the utility is looking at “a $1.5 million to $2 million margin loss in the month of July alone.”
The board voted 4-0 to add a fuel cost adjustment to electric bills that will be based on the average daily differential between the Transco Zone 4 pipeline price and the Henry Hub price during the past 30 days.
“We are living in times like none of us have seen before,” said board Chairman Joe Yarbrough. “This is a unique and historical period. Nobody likes what we had to do, but at the end of the day, we can’t absorb those sort of operating losses and be a viable entity.”
Bundros said several factors are coming together to drive up natural gas prices.
“You’ve got a super hot summer that is increasing the demand for electricity,” he said. “Environmental regulations are shutting down coal plants in this country, so an ever-increasing share of electricity is coming from natural gas. and because of some lawsuits, additional gas pipeline capacity that was supposed to be built to come into the Eastern seaboard got deep-sixed. To put it simply, we’ve got constrained capacity and increased demand.”
Bundros said it isn’t clear what the impact will be on residential customers.
“The FCA (fuel cost adjustment) isn’t done for residential customers on a monthly basis, it’s done on a quarterly basis,” he said. “They won’t see anything until October. I hope we get lucky and there’s cooler weather, and they won’t see any impact from this pipeline differential.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.