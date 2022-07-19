Citing the impact of inflation on energy and chemicals costs as well as expenses to upgrade aging facilities, the board of Dalton Utilities voted 4-0 Monday to raise the base fees for water and wastewater starting Sept. 1.
According to data provided by the utility, the average residential customer using 3,500 gallons of water a month will see their water bill rise to $27.36 a month from $23.73 and their wastewater bill rise to $30.70 a month from $25.88.
“We have spent between $65 million and $75 million refurbishing our largest water treatment facility (the V.D. Parrott Jr. Water Treatment Plant),” said Dalton Utilities CEO Tom Bundros. “That plant was built in the early 1950s and had basically the same filters that you would use in a swimming pool. We upgraded it to pressurized membranes and totally overhauled the facility to increase water quality to our customers.”
Bundros said in addition to capital costs, water and wastewater operating costs are going up.
“Our water and wastewater facilities use Dalton Utilities electricity, and in March we had something like a 15% increase in electric rates to cover increasing electricity costs, which are driven by higher natural gas costs,” he said.
Bundros also said the costs of chemicals used to treat water and wastewater are rising.
“We are seeing chemical price increases of 25%, 35%, even 50%,” he said. “It’s just a vicious inflationary cycle, increases in one sector ripple through the economy affecting other sectors. I hope we are not revisiting the 1970s, but it’s beginning to look like we are.”
The monthly consumer price index often rose 10% during the 1970s and stayed in double digits in every month from 1979 to 1981. The consumer price index rose 9.1% in June of this year, up from 8.6% in May and higher than economists had expected.
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis website (stlouisfed.org) reports “Inflation is caused when the money supply in an economy grows at a faster rate than the economy’s ability to produce goods and services.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.