Dalton Utilities’ 2021 Water Quality Report will be available online in English and Spanish beginning July 1. The brochure covers the period of Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021, and is designed to educate and inform Dalton Utilities’ water customers on the quality of their drinking water.
Customers turn on the water faucet and expect clean, drinkable water. But how many of us know where our drinking water comes from and how safe that water is? Dalton Utilities’ 2021 Water Quality Report answers these questions. Additionally, the report contains a chart that lists the types of contaminants that might be found in water. As customers will see when they view these reports online, Dalton Utilities’ water system has had no violations, and the water meets all established drinking water standards.
You can access the report by visiting Dalton Utilities’ website at https://www.dutil.com/water-quality-report.
For more information, call Dalton Utilities at (706) 278-1313.
