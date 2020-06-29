Dalton Utilities' water quality report to be available online

Dalton Utilities’ 2019 Water Quality Report will be available online in both English and Spanish beginning Wednesday. The brochure covers the period of Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019, and is designed to educate and inform Dalton Utilities' water customers on the quality of their drinking water.
Customers turn on the water faucet and expect clean, drinkable water to flow from it. But how many of us really know where our drinking water comes from and how safe that water is?
Dalton Utilities' 2019 Water Quality Report answers all of these questions. Additionally, the report contains a chart which lists the types of contaminants that might be found in water. As customers will see when they view these reports online, Dalton Utilities' water system has had no violations, and its water meets all established water quality standards.
You can access the report by visiting Dalton Utilities’ website at www.dutil.com/water-quality-report.
For more information on this helpful brochure, call Dalton Utilities at (706) 278-1313.
