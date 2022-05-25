You'll find fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables at local farmers markets. But you are also likely to find honey or fresh-cut flowers or jewelry or other crafts.
The Downtown Dalton Farmers Market, which is sponsored by the Downtown Dalton Development Authority, takes place on Dalton Green, 117 N. Selvidge St., on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Oct. 2. On Tuesdays it is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's open Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. On Saturdays it is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Varnell farmers market will also return this year, at the picnic area on Main Street, from June 1 to Sept. 28. It's open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
City officials said people are welcome to sell produce they have personally grown and crafts they have personally made but no yard sale items or resale items. They also ask that sellers clean up around their area after they are through and leave no food behind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.