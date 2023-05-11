Locally-grown fruits and vegetables. Handmade jewelry. Fresh-cut flowers. Honey gathered by local beekeepers. You can find all of that and more at local farmers markets.
The Downtown Dalton Farmers Market, which is sponsored by the Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA), will take place on Dalton Green, 117 N. Selvidge St., on Tuesdays and Saturdays from June 3 through Oct. 7. On Tuesdays it will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Saturdays it will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, contact the DDDA at (706) 278-3332.
The Varnell farmers market will also return this year, at the pavilion on Main Street, from June 2 to Sept. 30. It’s open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
City officials said people are welcome to sell produce they have personally grown and crafts they have personally made but no yard sale items or resale items. They also ask that sellers clean up around their area after they are through and leave no food behind.
For more information or concerns, call City Hall at (706) 694-8800.
