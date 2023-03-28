The members of the Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission considered several zoning requests Monday night.
The commission members make recommendations to the city councils of Dalton and Varnell and the county Board of Commissioners on rezoning requests.
The commission members voted 4-0 to:
• Recommend denial of a request by Joshua and Jessica Atchley to rezone from rural residential to light manufacturing one acre at 530 Buckley Way in Resaca to develop a meat-processing business. A staff report said the requested rezoning would create an island of manufacturing zoning within residential and agricultural areas and would be in conflict with the county’s comprehensive plan.
• Table a request by Danny Edwards to rezone from rural residential to general commercial .81 acres at 211 Florence Ave. in Dalton to develop a mini-warehouse storage site.
• Recommend approval of a request by Mitchel Kyle to rezone from heavy manufacturing to rural residential two acres at 785 Peek Road in Dalton to develop the property.
• Recommend approval of a request by Jordi Lara to rezone from low-density, single-family residential to general commercial .7 acres at 314 Keith St. in Dalton to bring the property into conformity in order to reoccupy a commercial building on the site with the conditions that debris on the rear of the property be removed before any permits are issued and that no automobiles, materials or equipment be parked on Keith Street or on the required setbacks and buffer areas.
• Recommend approval of a request by L&C Estates to rezone from rural residential to general commercial 1.03 acres at 3170 Chattanooga Road in Rocky Face so that the site of an existing commercial building can be divided from a larger property and be in conformity with zoning with the larger property remaining rural residential.
• Table a request by Tiny Tudors to rezone from low-density, single-family residential to general agriculture 14.37 acres along Reed Road so the site can be developed as a campground and recreational vehicle park. During a public hearing, questions were raised about the property lines, and the commissioners said they want to see a better survey of the property before making a recommendation.
