The Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission meets Monday at about 6 p.m. in the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners meeting room of the county courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton, following a called meeting by the county commissioners to set the 2023 property tax rate. The meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The planning commission makes recommendations to the city councils of Dalton and Varnell and the county Board of Commissioners on rezoning requests.
The planning commission members are scheduled to hear:
• A request by Bobbie Jo Fetzer to rezone from rural residential to general agriculture 127 acres on McGaughey Chapel Road in Dalton to be used as a farm and dwelling.
• A request by Clinton Davis Moore and Clinton Douglas Moore to rezone from low-density, single-family residential to general agriculture 6.01 acres at 3980 Lowery Lane in Rocky Face.
• A request by WBAK Properties to rezone from low-density, single-family residential to rural residential two acres on Reed Road in Dalton to build a duplex.
• A request by North Georgia EMC to rezone from low-density, single-family residential to general commercial 1.76 acres at 1800 Cleveland Highway, 103 Fleming St., 105 Fleming St., 107 Fleming St. and 201 Fleming St. in Dalton.
• A request by Chris James to rezone from transitional commercial to general commercial 0.16 of an acre at 923 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton to expand an automobile body shop.
• A request by Sandra Milton to rezone from heavy manufacturing to rural residential .46 acres on Lavert Drive in Dalton.
• A request by Dagoberto Hernandez to rezone from medium-density, single-family residential to high-density residential 1.9 acres at the intersection of Mack Street and Walston Avenue in Dalton.
