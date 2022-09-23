The Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the county courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton.
The planning commission makes recommendations to the city councils of Dalton and Varnell and the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners on rezoning requests.
The planning commission members are scheduled to hear:
• A request by the Board of Commissioners to rezone 24.71 acres at 1531 Beaverdale Road to general agriculture from rural residential to bring its use as a farm into compliance with zoning.
“It was brought to our attention that it was incorrectly zoned in 2015,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. “It is currently taxed and has always been used as a family farm. Since it was not the owner’s fault, we are doing it as a request of the commissioners, so there are no fees the owner needs to pay to correct the issue.”
• A request by RW Sales to rezone 2.62 acres at the corner of Dawnville Road and Brooker Road to high-density residential from low-density, single-family residential to develop a 43-unit apartment building on the property.
• A request by Doyle Gazaway to rezone 4.38 acres on Stadium Way near Cohutta to neighborhood commercial from general agriculture. According to analysis included in the agenda for the meeting, the request follows a determination by code enforcement that the property was being illegally used as an auto detail and body repair shop.
The rezoning would allow the property to be used as a body repair shop.
