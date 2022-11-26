The Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the county courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton.
The planning commission makes recommendations to the city councils of Dalton and Varnell and the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners on rezoning requests.
The planning commission members are scheduled to hear:
• A request by Charles Smith to rezone from general agriculture to rural residential 10.49 acres at 1496 Houston Valley Road.
• A request by Hugh Wilkins to rezone from suburban agriculture to general agriculture 15.64 acres on Old Dixie Highway in Dalton.
• A request by Salvador Garcia to rezone from low-density, single-family residential to general commercial 1.5 acres on South Dixie Highway in Dalton.
• A request by Eclipse Cottages to rezone from estate residential to general agriculture 58.64 acres on North Dug Gap Road in Dalton.
• A request by Earl Eleton to rezone from general commercial to low-density, single-family residential .5 acres at 1911 Dug Gap Road in Dalton.
• A request by Maria Aguilar to rezone from low-density, single-family residential to transitional residential .28 acres at 800 Luckie St. in Dalton.
• A request by Tammy Herndon to rezone from low-density, single-family residential to limited commercial .39 acres at 207 Jones St. in Dalton.
• A request by James Suttles to rezone from medium-density, single-family residential to neighborhood commercial .11 acres at 842 McAfee St. in Dalton.
