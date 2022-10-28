The Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the county courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton.
The planning commission makes recommendations to the city councils of Dalton and Varnell and the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners on rezoning requests.
The planning commission members are scheduled to hear:
• The request of Christopher Byrd to rezone from rural residential to general agriculture 56.46 acres at Muse Road in Resaca.
• The request of Jeff Pickens to rezone from low-density, single-family residential to rural residential .55 acres at 1131 Mount Vernon Road in Tunnel Hill.
• The request of Jimmie Mason for a special use permit for 7.5 acres zoned general agriculture on Colonial Way in Dalton to expand an existing event center.
