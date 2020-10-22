Dalton Veterans Day Parade canceled for 2020

Editor's note: The Murray County Veterans Celebration Parade will also not be held this year due to ongoing public health concerns.
American Legion Post 112 Commander John Wilson said he regrets to inform everyone — veterans, businesses, associations and the public — that the annual November Veterans Day Parade in downtown Dalton has been canceled. This is the recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The Veterans Day Parade goes back many years and many people and organizations have taken part.
The American Legion will instead partner with the Dalton Elks Lodge for an Appreciation Dinner, which will be open to all veterans and their families. Gifts will be given and the Veteran of the Year will be announced. The date for this special event is Sunday, Nov. 15, from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be held at the Elks Lodge.
“It is unfortunate that we have the cancel this year’s Veterans Day Parade but the safety of everyone is first and foremost important," Wilson said. "Prayers continue that everyone will be safe from this terrible virus soon. We are, however, looking forward to the Appreciation Dinner with the Elks Lodge."
For more information, contact the American Legion at (706) 226-5120.
