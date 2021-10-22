Dalton Veterans Day parade set for Nov. 13, was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19

After a hiatus in 2020, the annual Veterans Day parade will return to downtown Dalton on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m.
"We are very excited," said John Wilson, commander of Dalton American Legion Post 112, which sponsors the parade.
"The parade is not just for veterans," he said. "It's open to anyone who wishes to honor veterans, not just to those who served."
There's no cost to participate in the parade, and Wilson said those who wish to take part are asked to register no later than Monday, Nov. 8. Those who wish to take part can email alpost112dalton@gmail.com. They can also pick up an application form at American Legion Post 112, 1118 N. Glenwood Ave. in Dalton. The post is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wilson said the parade typically has 60 to 75 applications.
"And then we'll have 25 more show up the day of the parade," he said.
Wilson said he is also taking nominations for Veteran of the Year, which will be presented at a dinner for veterans hosted by the Dalton Elks Lodge on Sunday, Nov. 14.
"The Veteran of the Year is the veteran who is doing the most for other veterans now, no matter what their rank was or what they did in the military," he said.
Those who wish to nominate a veteran for the award should email Wilson at alpost112dalton@gmail.com no later than Monday, Nov. 8.
