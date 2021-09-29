Dalton-Whitfield Community Foundation's grant application deadline is Friday

The Dalton-Whitfield Community Foundation Board Chair Donna Hair recently announced the foundation is accepting community grant requests for their fall cycle through Friday. Qualified organizations can apply online at the foundation’s website at www.CommunityFoundationNWGA.org.
“We award grants to local nonprofit organizations, churches and civic groups twice each year — fall and spring,” said Hair. “Our application process is easier than most. The application is online and only takes a few minutes to complete.”
“During the grant review process, we learn about local needs, problems, and obstacles facing the community,” she added. “We also learn about plans and community projects designed to address these issues. It’s an enlightening process for all of us.”
Grants typically range from $1,000 to $5,000 and support a multitude of projects that create opportunity, nurture both individual and family self-sufficiency; target root causes of problems; and foster collaboration within the Whitfield County community. Competitive community grants fall into one of many focus areas including arts and cultural enrichment; civic activities; education and lifelong learning; social services; historic preservation; animal welfare; and environmental preservation.
“Last year, we awarded over $47,000 in grants to help fund a variety of civic and humanitarian projects in Dalton and Whitfield County,” said Deanna Gray Mathis, who chairs the foundation grants committee. “We supported the DEO Clinic to help fund patient care through prescriptions, imaging and diagnostic testing. We also supported Cancer Navigators, The Greenhouse, Carter Hope Center, Reach Out and Read and many others who requested grants for specific projects outside their normal operating expenses.”
Although the foundation conducts two grant cycles each year, its main focus is working with people and families throughout the region to help them get the most out of their charitable giving. The foundation offers a variety of fund types that deliver tremendous tax benefits to donors.
To learn more about the foundation, contact David Aft, foundation president, at (706) 275-9117.
