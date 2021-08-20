Dalton, Whitfield County making plans to spend millions of dollars in federal funds

Whitfield County will receive $20.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funding and the city of Dalton will receive $8.9 million.
On Tuesday, county Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen and Dalton Mayor David Pennington told the League of Women Voters of the Dalton Area the two governments are moving cautiously in making plans to spend that money, which is part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill Congress passed in March.
Jensen noted the federal rules governing how the county can spend the money are complex and officials want to make sure they understand them completely before making major plans.
The ARP provides $1.9 trillion to state and local governments as well as local school systems and colleges across the nation. The city and county have each received half of their allotted funds. They will receive the second half next year and have until Dec. 31, 2024, to determine how the money will be spent and until Dec. 31, 2026, to spend the money.
"That gives us plenty of time to plan this out and make sure we are spending this money wisely," Jensen said.
So far, county commissioners have spent just a small fraction of the county's ARP money:
• $212,350 for a new video and communication system for the county jail.
• $90,000 to extend sewer to Edwards Park in Varnell.
• $97,000 to improve cybersecurity for the county government's information technology system.
• $25,000 for outreach to the county's Hispanic community to help improve its vaccination rate for COVID-19.
Jensen said, based on U.S. Treasury Department guidelines, ARP money can be spent on six broad items: broadband; relieving economic harm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; premium pay for essential government workers; replacing government revenue lost due to the pandemic; public health; and sewer, stormwater and water infrastructure.
He said he and commissioners have set a goal of spending that money on projects that are "thoughtful, compassionate and generational" (long lasting). He said they are looking at projects that would extend sewer and broadband into areas of the county that don't have those amenities. He said they are looking to partner with Whitfield County Schools, Dalton Utilities and others in order to get the most for their money.
The 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) contains $4.9 million for sewer expansion to the Carbondale interchange, the Connector 3 interchange and north along Cleveland Highway to about Frontier Trail to encourage economic development in those areas. Jensen said commissioners will likely look to other parts of the county for sewer expansion funded by the ARP money.
Jensen said if residents have suggestions for projects that meet all of those criteria they can email them to him at jjensen@whitfieldcountyga.com.
Pennington said City Council members are also moving cautiously on spending their share of the ARP money.
"We still are researching what we can spend that money on," he said.
He said the city also put up $25,000 for outreach to the Hispanic community on COVID-19. He said the city paid for its share out of general funds and will reimburse itself from the ARP funds if city officials are confident it can do so.
"Getting our (COVID-19) vaccination rate up is vital," Pennington said. "As our (local newspaper) pointed out last week, this has become a disease of the unvaccinated. Hospitals across the Southeast are being slammed by this, and this time it's largely people under 65 because they are usually the ones who are unvaccinated."
He said City Council members are confident they can use ARP money for stormwater, so that will likely be one of the key areas they address.
"Every time it rains, it scares me because we have so many stormwater issues," he said.
Pennington said if residents have suggestions on how Dalton should use its ARP funds they should contact City Administrator Andrew Parker at aparker@daltonga.gov.
