Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library to begin testing reopening Thursday; Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library expected to follow in about two weeks

The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library will reopen to the public by appointment on Thursday, according to Northwest Georgia Regional Library System Director Darla Chambliss. The Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library and the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library are expected to reopen by appointment within a couple of weeks.
The three libraries make up the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System, which is headquartered in Dalton. They have been closed to the public since March 12, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But they have offered curbside pickup of materials and outdoor computer access.
"We have many customers using our parking area in what we call Park & Surf," Chambliss said. "The patrons are inside the car using our free Wi-Fi. We offer virtual story time and special classes online for free for all ages and have done so since March of 2020."
The library system is a member of the Georgia Public Library Service, which is a unit of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.
The Regents Public Library Advisory Committee has given the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System the OK to move to Phase 3 of its reopening schedule on April 12, which allows limited access by appointment only, because of declining COVID-19 rates in the three-county area. Chambliss said the Dalton library will begin testing that process Thursday and continue on April 5, 6 and 7.
"Two households (at a time) will be allowed to make an appointment during the testing," Chambliss said. "That could be one person. That could be six, maybe more. We are looking to make sure we can keep those people socially distanced. That we can keep everything clean. We are going to see how many appointments we can take, how many people we can handle at a time."
People will be able to seek an appointment at the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System website ngrl.org.
"We are working on that now," Chambliss said.
She said the hours "will probably be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m."
She said the Chatsworth and Calhoun libraries should reopen on or soon after April 12.
"That's the way we do things," she said. "We test things out here at headquarters and work out the bugs and then roll it out to the other libraries."
Chambliss said she hopes the Dalton library will be able to move to Phase 4 quickly if COVID-19 numbers continue to decline.
"In Phase 4, we can allow 20 people into the library at a time, and as one person leaves we can allow another to enter," she said.
On Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported Whitfield County had 176 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the previous two weeks. By contrast, on Nov. 21, 2020, the department reported the county had 988 cases per 100,000 in the previous two weeks.
"Many citizens have been anxious to utilize the library's valued resources again," said Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. "We are pleased the library will begin to reopen in April. I encourage everyone over 16 years of age to get vaccinated, so we can continue our journey towards being fully open."
Dalton Mayor David Pennington said "it's wonderful news" that the library is reopening, even on a limited basis.
"I've had several people tell me they were eager for it to reopen," he said.
Chambliss said the Dalton library will continue to offer curbside pickup even after it reopens on April 12.
"Curbside is probably something that isn't going away," she said. "It has been popular."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.