On Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library will host its annual Author Fest, celebrating authors, artists, books and literacy.
Join in the fun with more than 35 authors and artists in attendance, books for all ages, fiction, nonfiction, and multiple genres such as action-adventure, Christian, fantasy, historical, romance, science fiction and more.
The following discussion panels will be available for those interested in writing or just interested in authors, illustrators and books.
• 11 to 11:45 a.m.: Storytelling Basics
• Noon to 12:45 p.m.: Getting Your Materials into Print
• 1 to 1:45 p.m.: Comics and Illustrator Panel
Author Fest is for the whole family. There will be a Kid's Corner filled with fun, free activities and crafts. Plus, at 1 p.m. the library will have an egg hunt, and all participants will get to pick out a free book.
See the library's Facebook and Instagram accounts and its website (ngrl.org) for the most up-to-date information on all of its events.
