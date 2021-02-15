Dalton Public and Whitfield County schools are closed Tuesday due to the possibility of icy roads.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Monday warning that black ice was likely Tuesday morning in parts of north Georgia, including Whitfield and Murray counties.
"Persons in these areas should remain alert, monitor the latest conditions and be prepared for patchy black ice through the early morning," according to the NWS.
Dalton Public Schools will observe a digital learning day for all students and staff due to the possibility of icy roads. Students should log into their Canvas page and their teacher will be communicating with them. Employees should not report to their buildings.
All Whitfield County schools and administrative offices are closed.
• All campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
• North Georgia Health District 1-2 offices and public health departments in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties will delay opening to 10 a.m. on Tuesday. This delay includes the public health department buildings and environmental health offices, as well as public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics, in all six counties. Any further notifications will be posted to the North Georgia Health District website at www.nghd.org.
