Dalton-Whitfield library changes some programming, hours

Effective immediately, the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library will pause in-person birth to 5-years-old programming until March 1.
The safety of all of our patrons is of utmost importance. This age group may be most vulnerable, cannot wear a mask consistently, and social distancing can be problematic. This pause will only affect Move and Groove. We welcome parents to bring their children in to check out books and movies.
Effective this coming Monday, the library will no longer close from noon to 2 p.m. each day. This change was made to give patrons more access to resources inside the library. Staffing levels and COVID-19 cleaning requirements are still a concern. However, we will try our best to maintain these increased hours of service.
If you have any questions, please contact the library at (706) 876-1360.
