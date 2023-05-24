The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library will have lots of fun, free educational programs and events for all ages this summer. During June and July there will be special performers and events. There is also a reading challenge that goes from May 22-July 14.
Storytellers, science shows, a magician, a musician and animals can be found at the library this summer. Besides awesome performers, there will be other activities like crafting, gaming and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and math) programming.
Read, log your time and win prizes with the library's reading challenge. You have three options for signing up:
Option 1: Register online through Beanstack at ngrl.beanstack.org. If you already have a Beanstack account there’s no need to create a new one. Simply log into your existing account to access the new challenge.
Option 2: Go mobile. Download the free Beanstack Tracker app from the App Store or Google Play and search “Northwest Georgia Regional Library System” as your site.
Option 3: Visit your local branch to register in person and get a paper log.
See our website (https://ngrl.org/srp2023) for more information on our summer plans.
