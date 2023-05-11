DWMREA

Representatives of the Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association recently attended the Georgia Retired Educators Association annual convention in Augusta. Pete Adams and Sid and Sandra Derrick attended the event at the Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center. The unit attended meetings, sessions and information programs to assist the local group this coming year. The unit received nine awards during an Area 16 breakfast session. From left are Adams, Leeann Sturtz with Association Member Benefits Advisors and Sandra Derrick.

 Contributed photo

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video