The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) recently awarded scholarships to local students majoring in education. Each student was awarded a $1,100 scholarship. Sally Little, DWMREA scholarship chair, and the scholarship committee are in charge of the program for the unit.
Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association awards scholarships
- Submitted by the Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association
