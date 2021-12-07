Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association Christmas auction 'dear to our hearts'

Holiday shoppers were able to purchase gifts while contributing to scholarships for local students Thursday at the annual Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association Christmas auction and market.
"We try to have something for everyone and every budget," said Twinkle Chitwood, co-coordinator of the event. In addition to the live auction, there was a silent auction, a market with pre-priced items, to-go bags and more.
"Some people don't like to bid live," hence the silent auction and other options, said Chitwood, who spent 34 years teaching in the Dalton Public Schools system, then continued to pitch in at media centers and as a long-term substitute with the school system after she retired. "I'm one of those people, (as) I'm a little bit shy."
"I love a silent auction, and it's a lot of fun," said Renda Baggett, a retired Murray County Schools teacher. "I don't mind paying a bit more, either, because the money goes to scholarships, (so) I can get great (items) and feel like I've contributed" to a worthy cause.
This is "dear to our hearts (as retired educators), because we want kids to be able to go to school," especially if they're studying to be educators, said Chitwood. Last year, the association added Dalton State College students majoring in education to the ranks of scholarship recipients — rather than only local high school students — and that continues this year.
The college scholarships are need-based, as "sometimes (students) need more money to finish" due to adverse and/or unexpected life setbacks, Chitwood said. "We want to fund these scholarships, and we're so happy to be back."
The goal for this event is usually $10,000, and despite scaling back the auction last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — there was no live auction, while lunch was brown bag rather than a buffet — "we still made our goal," said Sandra Derrick, president of the association. However, "(we're glad) to be back to normal this year," with the "fantastic Scott Chitwood" — Whitfield County's sheriff — reinstated to his usual role of live auctioneer.
"It's so much fun," Derrick said. "You can see people enjoy it" by the 100-plus attendees at the Dalton Golf & Country Club.
"We had a good turnout last year, but this is just different," said Laura Griffin, a retired Dalton Public Schools educator. "People feel safer because, hopefully, they've gotten their COVID-19 vaccinations."
Mindful of the pandemic's harmful economic impact on businesses, "we didn't ask for much" in terms of donations for auctions last year, but this year "we have so many donations that we barely have enough space to display everything," said Twinkle Chitwood. "Everyone was so generous."
From the silent auction, Baggett snagged several items, from door hangers to gift cards to "these beautiful glasses," said the District 2 representative on the Murray County Board of Education. "Aren't they pretty?"
