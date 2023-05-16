The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association recently held the May meeting for the unit at the Charles Judy Poag Senior Center in Chatsworth. A remembrance service, led by Sara Davis and Terry Phelps, was held to honor 20 members who have passed during the year.
The Charles Bowen Community Service Award, presented by Pete Adams, was awarded to Palmer Griffin for dedicated time to volunteer service given to the community.
The DWMREA Leadership Awards were awarded to Dorothy Gray and Twinkle Chitwood for their work on the annual December auction.
Newly retired local educators were recognized.
The unit received nine awards at the recent Georgia Retired Educators Association conference in Augusta.
Officers and committee chairs were recognized for their work for the 2021-23 years. Local Dalton State College scholarship winners, along with local high school scholarship winners, were honored. New unit officers for 2023-25 were elected and installed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.