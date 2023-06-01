The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) recently attended the Whitfield Education Foundation Employee Celebration. DWMREA membership chair Sonya Planzer prepared goody bags with information about the unit for each newly retired educator. From left are Sandra Derrick, DWMREA past president; Sara Davis, DWMREA treasurer; Mike Ewton, Whitfield County Schools superintendent; Gary Cochran, DWMREA president; Smitty Barnett, DWMREA member and the foundation's executive director; and Planzer.
