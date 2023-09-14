Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) representatives recently attended a Georgia Retired Educators Association Area 15/16 meeting in Rock Spring. State reports were given, and the latest updates were shared with members. The theme for 2023-24 is "Get On the Bus." From left are Sandra Derrick, DWMREA past president; Gary Cochran, DWMREA president; and Sara Davis, DWMREA treasurer.