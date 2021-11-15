Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association to hold annual auction

The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association will hold its annual December auction on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Dalton Golf & Country Club. Benefits from the event will go to the DWMREA scholarship fund. Community members are invited.
The time is from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The event will feature a live auction, a silent auction and some pre-priced items. Scott Chitwood will serve as the auctioneer.
A buffet luncheon will be held. The price is $24 per person. Reservations may be made by sending a check payable to DWMREA to Sara Davis, 215 Brylow Drive, Dalton, GA 30721. The deadline to make reservations is Friday, Nov. 26. Masks are encouraged at the event.
No toys will be collected this year, but donations may be made to Sharing is Caring.
