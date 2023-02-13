Free health screenings, COVID-19 and flu vaccines, and more will be available Saturday at the Mack Gaston Community Center.
The Dalton Whitfield NAACP hosts its second annual health fair at the center from 9 a.m. to noon as part of Black History Month observances.
The DEO Clinic, Hamilton Health Care System, the Saint Joseph Clinic and others will offer free health screenings such as eye exams and tests for weight and body-mass index, cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure and PSA (prostate-specific antigen), a test for prostate cancer.
The CHI Memorial mammogram bus will be there providing mammograms. The bus takes health insurance, but it will also provide free mammograms to women without health insurance.
Information on chronic diseases and other health topics will be available in English and Spanish.
Blood Assurance will have its blood donation bus at the community center during the health fair.
Visitors to the health fair will also have the opportunity to register to vote if they aren’t already registered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.