Dalton Whitfield NAACP plans archives collection event

Dalton Whitfield NAACP has teamed up with the Bandy Heritage Center to create an archive of the history of branch 5246. The organization has a collection event for the community to deliver items at the next monthly meeting on June 28 at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 6:30 p.m. This will be an in-person meeting with space for social distancing. Masks are welcome. Dropped off items are also appreciated.
Items sought for collection include documents, photographs, newspaper articles, event and contest flyers; history of celebrations and the community; and objects and artifacts that communicate branch 5246's origin, organization, membership, activities and community impact.
In general, earlier/earliest material is best for establishing the collection, but the longterm goal is to document ongoing/continuing activity as well.
All contributed photos and documents will be preserved for the archives. Copies will be created for the donors when appropriate.
For more information, contact Cheryl Phipps at (706) 264-2789.
