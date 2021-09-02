Dalton, Whitfield schools looking for volunteers with help from Believe Greater Dalton

Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools both need volunteers to help with some school system operations. And both have teamed up with Believe Greater Dalton to find those volunteers.
Believe Greater Dalton (www.believegreaterdalton.com) is an organization sponsored by the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce that is working to improve the community.
"The most pressing need for both Whitfield County Schools and Dalton Public Schools is staffing," said Stephani Womack, director of education partnerships at Believe Greater Dalton.
Dalton Public Schools is looking for volunteers to help with COVID-19 contact tracing. Volunteers would work one or two hours a day at least one day a week Monday through Friday.
"School offices have been especially busy with the additional responsibilities related to COVID-19 contact tracing," said Superintendent Tim Scott. "We would appreciate any volunteers who would like to help with calling parents, monitoring students, completing paperwork or contact tracing. Our community is always supportive of our schools and we are grateful to Believe Greater Dalton for proactively asking for volunteers to help us at this time."
Volunteers will need to wear masks because they may come into contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive. It is not necessary for them to be bilingual but officials say it would "help."
Interested volunteers will need to go to Dalton Public Schools' human resources office on the second floor of City Hall to be fingerprinted and begin a background check.
"After the initial approval, volunteers can call or email and will be assigned a school to go to on their preferred day," said Womack.
Whitfield County Schools is looking for help in its kitchens.
"Due to labor shortages and the COVID-19 surge in our community we have an immediate need for support staff employees," said Superintendent Mike Ewton. "Ideally, we would like to invite potential job applicants to our district website (wcsga.net) where they may apply for employment as school nutrition associates, bus drivers, substitute teachers, maintenance technicians or custodians."
"In the interim, we greatly appreciate Believe Greater Dalton and the Chamber of Commerce offering to gather community volunteers to assist our kitchen staff with feeding students," he said. "Over the last two weeks, district-level administrators have been filling the gaps in kitchens, and teachers have been using their planning periods to substitute in other classrooms where teachers are absent. This is not sustainable on an indefinite basis. If we can get community volunteers to help in kitchens, we will be able to move district staff and administrators to substitute in classrooms."
The number of daily volunteer opportunities will depend on the number of staff absences at each school. Elementary lunch shifts are from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Middle and high school lunch shifts are from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Those interested will be required to complete a background check, paid for by Whitfield County School Nutrition, and undergo child and sexual abuse mandated reporter training before volunteering in a cafeteria.
Volunteers must go to the school system's human resources department at 1306 S. Thornton Ave. to begin the background check.
For more information, contact Angie Rouzee, accountability specialist for Whitfield County School Nutrition, at (706) 618-1656 or angie.rouzee@wcsga.net.
Those interested in volunteering for either or both school systems may contact Womack at (706) 712-0965 or womack@daltonchamber.org.
