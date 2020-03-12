Dalton, Whitfield schools remain open while Christian Heritage closes; Dalton State suspends classes for two weeks

With school systems across the state and nation closing due to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools remain open Friday with no immediate plans to close.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday recommended that school systems statewide close for two weeks to help deal with the coronavirus. It was not a mandate, however, as Kemp left the decision to stay open or close to local systems.
Christian Heritage School, a private school in Dalton, is open Friday but will close its campus Monday and will remain closed through Friday, March 27, "due to the national, state, and local impacts that" that the coronavirus "is currently having across the country," Head of School Kent Harrison said Thursday. Students are expected to return to classes after spring break on Monday, April 6. While students are out, middle and high school students will use Google Classroom and K-5 teachers will communicate with students by parental email.
“We love and value each of our families, and I firmly believe that the relationships our teachers have established with our students allow us to continue a meaningful academic process,” Harrison said in a letter to parents. “Communication and flexibility will be key as we maximize the experience for our students over the next two weeks.”
Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Judy Gilreath said the system is following the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Georgia Health District. So far, Whitfield County does not have coronavirus cases or known exposures, so Gilreath said she wants students to attend school as long as possible.
The school system has made preparations for students to complete their work from home if schools are closed, noting that elementary school students could take their work home and middle and high school students could complete work online.
"We've made preparations if we have to, but we just don't want to jump too quick," Gilreath said.
Dalton Public Schools Chief of Staff Pat Holloway said the school system is operating Friday under the mantra of "business as usual." The system has plans in place to conduct learning online through Digital Learning Days if schools are shuttered.
"We're trying to operate with calm and reason and to do what's best for our kids, because that's always going to be our first priority, is the health and well-being of our students and our staff," Holloway said.
While Dalton and Whitfield County schools have not announced plans to close, Catoosa County Schools announced Thursday schools are closed March 16-27 "to provide a two-week window for children to be out of school to reduce the opportunity for the virus to spread."
"The district is taking this action in an abundance of caution to reduce the opportunity for the spread of COVID-19 among our teachers and students," according to a statement from the school system.
All of Christian Heritage's extra-curricular activities, including athletic practices and games, have been suspended during the campus-closure period. The school’s spring break is Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 3.
Whitfield County Schools has suspended all games, extracurricular and after-school activities beginning Friday "until further notice," Gilreath said. She hopes games and activities can resume after students return from spring break on April 6.
Dalton Public Schools has not suspended any games, extracurricular or after-school activities.
At Dalton State, teaching is being temporarily suspended beginning Monday until Sunday, March 29, following the University System of Georgia’s decision affecting all 26 institutions statewide.
“Dalton State is closing following a decision made by University System of Georgia officials after they received new guidance from Gov. Brian Kemp’s Coronavirus Task Force and the Department of Public Health this afternoon,” Dalton State President Margaret Venable said in a statement. “The safety of our Roadrunner community continues to be our highest priority. We have been monitoring the situation closely in conjunction with our system office, the CDC and the Department of Public Health. We are working diligently to make any necessary arrangements for students on campus, and we will communicate that as soon as the information is available. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.”
Students have been on spring break this week and are being asked not to return to campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.