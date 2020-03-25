Dalton Public and Whitfield County schools will remain closed until Monday, April 13, extending their closures by a week due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), school officials said Wednesday.
On March 14, the superintendents for both school systems decided to close schools for two weeks, with the following week (March 30-April 3) being spring break.
During spring break, Dalton students will have no digital learning or meal delivery. Digital learning and breakfast and lunch distribution for students resumes on Monday, April 6. Friday, April 10, remains a student holiday.
Whitfield County students should continue with online learning until schools reopen, school officials said.
