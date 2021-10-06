Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center hosts billiards tournament

From left are Sam Hamrick, who finished first in the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center's recent eight-ball billiards tournament, second-place Harlan Hyde, sponsor Melissa Miller from Walnut Creek Senior Living, third-place Luther Harness, fourth-place Scott Basford and fifth-place Pete Dennard. Chuck Hankins, not pictured, was sixth. 

 

