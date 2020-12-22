Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority announces holiday closings

The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority has announced the holiday hours of operation for its four facilities in Whitfield County. All locations will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of Christmas. All locations will reopen on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All locations will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day and will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 2, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The locations include:
• The Old Dixie Highway Landfill and Convenience Center.
• The McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center in Cohutta.
• The Westside Convenience Center in Rocky Face.
• The Martin Luther King Convenience Center in Dalton.
For more information, call the main office at (706) 277-2545.
