Dalton will spend some $900,000 less under 2021 budget adopted by the City Council

The city of Dalton plans to spend some $900,000 less in 2021 than was budgeted for 2020.
In a meeting lasting just over three minutes Monday, the City Council voted 4-0 to adopt a $34.4 million budget for 2021. That's down from the $35.3 million budgeted for 2020.
Council members set the 2020 property tax rate at 2.237 mills in August, down from 2.482 mills in 2019 and from 2.616 mills in 2018. They will set the 2021 tax rate next fall, but the budget, which is balanced, does not call for a tax increase. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value. The city taxes on 100% of assessed value.
The technology department will see its budget increase to $544,400 from $422,385. City Administrator Jason Parker said that reflects, among other things, increases in overtime funding, health insurance, training and computer software support.
Contingency spending will rise to $401,300 from $150,000. Parker said the budget does not include any capital improvement items, "so the contingency provides some cushion there."
Spending on administration falls to $522,600 from $567,025. Parks and Recreation Department spending falls to $3.5 million from $4 million. In both cases, Parker said the declines are a result, in part, of reducing the spending to the average of what each department actually spent during the last three years.
Mayor David Pennington typically votes only in the event of a tie.
