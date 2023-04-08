After many years without significant construction of apartments in Dalton, local development officials report there are some 900 units currently under construction, with most expected to open in 2024.
Many of the units are in relatively smaller developments. But there are also several major projects underway.
The Lofts at Hamilton, at 1587 Broadrick Drive, will have 218 loft apartments.
“It will be four buildings,” said Carrie Pressley, project manager. “It’s going to be pretty fantastic. We want to be the preferred housing for the major employers in this area. We have a lot of professional people who work in Dalton and we want to attract them and keep them here.”
The facility will have elevator access to the lofts, gated onsite parking, a fitness facility and a resident-only saltwater infinity pool, according to Macon-based Sierra Development and Argus Eyed Partners.
“The Lofts will include top-of-the-line finishes, comfort amenities and a staff with a reputation for providing unparalleled service,” the firms said in a statement.
The Lofts at Hamilton will be two blocks north of Hamilton Medical Center’s main entrance and sits on 14 acres leased from Hamilton Health Care System.
With the project’s proximity to Hamilton Medical Center and to numerous doctors’ offices, the Lofts at Hamilton also expects to attract those who work in healthcare.
“We are surrounded by opportunity,” Pressley said. “There’s a number of doctors’ offices and healthcare facilities within walking distance. We are pre-leasing right now, and it’s going very well.”
Weather permitting, they expect to open their first apartments around the start of June.
Atlanta-based Madison Capital Group is converting the former Budgetel Inn and Suites at 609 S. Thornton Ave. to 140 micro apartments. A micro apartment is a one-room apartment that is smaller than a typical studio apartment.
The target market is young professionals just coming to Dalton.
Built more than 40 years ago as the Downtowner Motor Inn, the hotel was once a popular place to stay, but with the growth of hotels around the Walnut Avenue interchange with I-75, fewer visitors stayed in downtown Dalton.
The Township at Hammond Creek is a joint venture development of RH Ledbetter Properties and Charles Williams REIC, both of Rome, and Hammond Creek Capital and Dobbins Properties of Dalton and will include 200 apartment units as well as retail space in the Hammond Creek area around the north bypass and Pleasant Grove Drive.
“Our target market varies from young adults to older adults looking to downsize and not have to maintain a single-family home,” said Chuck Dobbins, one of the developers.
“Our partners have done similar developments in other communities,” he said. “They’ve found that the three-bedroom units tend to attract older adults and the one- or two-bedroom units tend to attract younger adults.”
Dobbins said the complex will have a resort-style swimming pool, a gym and community room, areas for residents to walk their dogs and outdoor grills.
Atlanta-based Wood Partners is building a five-story structure at the former site of the old Whitfield County jail at 501 W. Waugh St. The building will contain about 215 units.
Dalton’s apartment building boom kicked off last year with the opening of 18 units at 307 S. Hamilton St. in a building that for decades was the home of the Belk-Gallant department store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.