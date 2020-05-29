Dalton woman charged with murder of her husband in Catoosa County

A Dalton woman has been charged with murder by the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office for the death of her husband, whose body was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head on March 1 on I-75 South near exit 348 (Ringgold).
Belinda Lopez, 41, of 319 Chestnut St., was arrested on Friday for the murder of Noel Lopez, according to a press release from Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk. She is being held in the Catoosa County jail without bond awaiting a first appearance in court.
Noel Lopez was the driver of the vehicle. There were two passengers, Including Belinda Lopez.
Noel Lopez' body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.
"Based on the findings of the investigation and the results from the crime lab, sheriff's office investigators obtained an arrest warrant for murder," the press release said.
A previous press release from the sheriff said Noel Lopez was 35. His address was 979 Twin Springs Road S.E.
Deputies and the Ringgold Police Department responded at 2:55 a.m. to a call of an individual in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head on I-75 South. The three people in the car had gone to a bar in Chattanooga around 11 p.m., "where they consumed alcohol for several hours," the prior press release said.
The women told deputies there was a "mutually physical domestic argument going on between Noel Lopez and his wife in the front seat while they were traveling down the interstate. A gun became involved, and it discharged, striking Mr. Lopez in the head. The vehicle came to rest in the middle of Interstate 75 southbound."
