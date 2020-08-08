Dalton woman charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed Rocky Face man

A Dalton woman has been charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist in December 2019.
Emma Hayde Medina-Gonzalez, 64, of 2100 Club Drive-3, was charged Wednesday with second-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to yield when turning left, according to the Dalton Police Department. Medina-Gonzalez was released on a $1,000 bond.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fields Avenue on Dec. 26, 2019, shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Rocky Face resident Ernest McBryar, 43, who was driving the motorcycle, died in the crash. He was employed as a truck driver with Sierra Express and served in the the U.S. Marine Corps, according to an obituary.
The vehicle driven by Medina-Gonzalez, a Toyota Camry, was traveling east on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard toward Fields Avenue, then attempted to make a left-hand turn to head north on Fields Avenue when it struck the motorcycle's front left side with its front, according to the Dalton Police Department. The motorcycle was traveling west through the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fields Avenue when it was struck.
A witness said McBryar had a green light, was not speeding and it appeared he saw Medina-Gonzalez turn in front of McBryar.
McBryar was taken by helicopter medical transport and passed away later that day at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Under Georgia law, second-degree vehicular homicide is a non-intentional death resulting from a traffic violation other than DUI, reckless driving, fleeing from police and a handful of other violations. It is a misdemeanor punishable by no more than a year in jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.