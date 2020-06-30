A Dalton woman died Friday morning after a single-vehicle accident in Rocky Face.
Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates says Maria Luna-Medina, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a Georgia State Patrol accident report, Luna-Medina was driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey north on Utility Road at about 10:40 a.m.
The report said the vehicle was traveling through a curve when Luna-Medina "failed to maintain her lane, traveling across the south travel lane onto the west shoulder."
The vehicle continued on the west shoulder "until striking a large tree with its driver's side" until coming "to an uncontrolled final rest facing north on the west shoulder up against the tree." The report lists driving too fast for conditions as a contributing factor. The report said Luna-Medina had "her GPS on her phone in use at the time of the crash. It showed she was four miles from her intended destination."
