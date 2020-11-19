Dalton woman in stable but critical condition after being hit by car

A pedestrian hit by a car near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Grimes Street Tuesday afternoon was in stable but critical condition at a hospital in Chattanooga Thursday afternoon, the Dalton Police Department said.
Gina Lamons, 41, of Dalton, was flown there by Life Force helicopter.
The police department said information indicates she was trying to cross Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard heading south when the driver of a Ford Mustang on Grimes Street attempted to turn left onto MLK headed east. The driver apparently did not see her and the car hit her near the intersection.
No criminal charges have been filed. The incident is being investigated by the Dalton Police Department's Traffic Unit.
