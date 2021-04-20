Dalton woman ordered to pay more than $357,000 in restitution for crash that caused man to lose right leg below the knee

A Dalton woman who pleaded guilty in Whitfield County Superior Court to felony serious injury by vehicle for a wreck that caused a man to lose his right leg below the knee has agreed to a $357,984.19 restitution consent order, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.
Aubriana Shine Hicks was sentenced in October 2020 to seven years probation, 120 hours of community service and to pay restitution.
Poston said the restitution order includes "the $7,000 she paid to the victim at the time of her guilty plea" as well as payments to the medical providers that cared for the man after his injury.
"Most of that is to Erlanger ($255,284.10)," he said. "But there are 10 total medical providers included in the order." Erlanger is a hospital in Chattanooga.
Hicks was arrested by the sheriff’s office in July 2019 after being indicted by a grand jury.
The wreck occurred on Waring Road on Sept. 20, 2018, according to one of the indictments returned by the grand jury. The indictments said Hicks was driving a 2007 Mazda 3 on Waring Road and took a curved section over a hill at a speed of “at least 63 miles per hour ...” The speed limit on that section of Waring Road was 35 miles per hour.
One of the indictments said Hicks "lost control" of the vehicle and it entered a parking lot at 1800 Waring Road. The Mazda struck the man and pushed him into a 2009 Jeep Wrangler. The indictment said the man became “entrapped” under the Wrangler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.