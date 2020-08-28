Dalton woman pleads guilty to felony serious injury by vehicle

A Dalton woman has pleaded guilty in Whitfield County Superior Court to felony serious injury by vehicle for a wreck that caused a man to lose his right leg below the knee and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20 following a pre-sentence investigation, the district attorney said.
A misdemeanor charge of obstruction of officers against Aubriana Shine Hicks will be considered on that day, District Attorney Bert Poston said.
Hicks was arrested by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office in July 2019 after being indicted by a grand jury.
The wreck occurred on Waring Road on Sept. 20, 2018, according to one of the indictments returned by the grand jury. The indictments said Hicks was driving a 2007 Mazda 3 on Waring Road and took a curved section over a hill at a speed of “at least 63 miles per hour ...” The speed limit on that section of Waring Road was 35 miles per hour.
One of the indictments said Hicks "lost control" of the vehicle and it entered a parking lot at 1800 Waring Road. The Mazda struck the man and pushed him into a 2009 Jeep Wrangler. The indictment said the man became “entrapped” under the Wrangler.
