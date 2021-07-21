Daltonian receives Navy Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist certificate

U.S. Navy photo by Electrician's Mate 1st Class Michael Critelli

PHILIPPINE SEA - Mineman 2nd Class Danielle Epperson, right, from Dalton, receives an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist certificate from Cmdr. Joseph Burgon, from Cottonwood, California, aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston on Thursday. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world's international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.