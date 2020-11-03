Daltonians encouraged to shop local this holiday season

Though it's always worthwhile to patronize local businesses, supporting those operations by shopping local this holiday season is perhaps more important than ever as so many have been staggered by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and resulting economic swoon.
The matter can be considered a binary choice to "buy" local, or else it's "bye" local, Audrey Batts, program coordinator for the Downtown Dalton Development Authority, explained during a meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Dalton Oct. 26. Those purchases "create a whole chain reaction (that) aids the entire community, (so) there's a broader impact when you shop local."
Nearly $70 of every $100 spent at a local business stays in that community, said Heath Patterson, president of the Kiwanis Club of Dalton. Conversely, "(when you buy something from) Amazon, (that money) is gone, and it ain't coming back."
"We need to think about that, especially with" the pandemic's impact on local businesses, Patterson added. "Keep that in mind this coming (holiday) season."
In a July MetLife and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Coronavirus Impact Poll, nearly 70% of small businesses were concerned about financial hardships due to prolonged closures stemming from the pandemic, and 58% worried they'd have to close permanently.
When "you buy from a business you know and love, it's a huge success," Batts said. Purchasing from small-scale, locally-owned businesses creates more prosperous and better-connected communities.
Small businesses are the top employer nationally, so their success sustains local jobs, she said. Plus, these operations "are owned by your friends and neighbors."
From 2000 to 2017, small businesses accounted for roughly two-thirds of net new job creation, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Purchasing locally also reduces environmental impact, as local businesses tend to place orders from nearby locations, reducing transit, and thriving local businesses mean a strong local tax base, which in turn leads to better services, Batts said. Furthermore, local businesses can tailor products to local interests, and "they take more time to get to know customers."
Since returning to Dalton 18 months ago, Batts has seen repeatedly "you get better service" with local businesses, she said. "It's more personalized, and that is one of my favorite things about shopping local."
In addition, local businesses lend uniqueness to towns, providing "the distinct character of our place," in a way chains obviously do not, she said. "That is a draw."
As usual, this year's Small Business Saturday is the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, but those who want to check out local shops earlier can do so during the Holiday Open House downtown this weekend, she said. Most businesses will have extended hours and specials Thursday-Saturday.
Krista Long's parents, Pat and Ronnie Spence, opened the specialty gift shop Raspberry Row on King Street in 1998, and it was Pat who suggested a holiday open house to emphasize shopping at local businesses, Krista said. Raspberry Row has since moved to Cuyler Street, but the spotlight for the open house remains, as "we actually close for three days just to get ready."
Raspberry Row will still cover its windows during those three days to heighten anticipation before opening with its Christmas displays for the open house, but the business is making some adjustments this year due to the pandemic, such as requiring masks and emphasizing social distancing, she said. In addition, while they'll typically wrap up to two presents while customers wait, that won't be offered this year.
"They can still leave presents, and we'll wrap them, but they'll have to come back and get them later," she said. "We want to keep them moving so we don't have too many people in the store."
Both the Holiday Open House and Small Business Saturday are critical for local businesses like Raspberry Row, she added. The former is "a big, big (weekend)," while the latter "has really grown over the years, and we're thankful for that."
In 2019, the 10th annual Small Business Saturday hit a record high with an estimated $19.6 billion in reported spending nationwide, according to American Express, which created the holiday a decade ago. Nearly 70% of Americans surveyed by American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business report being aware of Small Business Saturday.
