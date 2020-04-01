Dalton's American Legion Post 112 hosts blood drive on Monday

Blood Assurance will be at American Legion Post 112, 1118 N. Glenwood Ave., on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. for a blood drive.
“This is a very worthy cause,” Post Commander Lee Oliver said. “It has been said that someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds. There are always surgeries, wrecks, chronic illness and so much more. Aside from all the things that happen daily, we are in the throes of a very serious pandemic, so it’s possible the needs are even greater. Keep in mind that one donation could potentially save three lives. Donating is easy and can make a huge difference in the lives of others.”
Donor care specialists will take every precaution when drawing blood. All blood donors will stay 6 feet away from any other person. All the chairs and equipment, including keyboards, etc. are wiped down after every use. Everything is sanitized and gloves are changed after touching anything.
The blood type most often requested by hospitals is type O. About 45% of people in the U.S. have Group O (positive or negative) blood. Blood supply does not always meet demand because only about 10% of eligible people donate blood yearly. Donating blood is a safe, simple and rewarding experience that usually does not take a lot of time.
"We are asking for everyone who can to come out and donate," Oliver said. "There is definitely a shortage of blood donors and this is a good way to give back to the community. Blood donations help save lives."
Blood Assurance offers some tips for blood donation:
• Get a good night’s sleep.
• Eat a meal in the hours before your donation.
• Drink plenty of fluids (juice and/or water).
• Avoid food high in fat, avoid alcoholic beverages and caffeine.
For more information on giving blood, go www.bloodassurance.org.
