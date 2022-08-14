Although it occurred 50 years ago, Bill Arthur remembers the incident like it was yesterday. He was riding his motorcycle, girlfriend on back, and had veered off Legion Drive onto a dirt lane with overgrown brush on both sides.
“It was around May or June of 1972,” he began. “Back then there was no bypass around Dalton, and what is now Veterans Drive had a sharp curve to the left and passed the fairground on the left before coming to Cleveland Highway. Almost directly across the street from the fairground was the slaughterhouse, and probably some stock pens.”
For those old enough to remember, the area was not as commercialized as it is these days. At one time, there was a radio tower at the end of the dirt lane, and a cable and padlock attached to steel posts kept unauthorized vehicles out. But not a resourceful teenage biker.
“I rode a small Ducati street motorcycle and was dating a girl at the time, and there was plenty of room to pull the bike around the barrier and ride down the lane. So we would do that sometimes to be alone — ‘nuff said,” Arthur confessed.
Then one evening those plans were interrupted.
“We pulled around the barrier and had gone maybe 50 to 75 yards down the lane when a black panther ran across in front of the bike,” he continued. “It was pretty heavy dusk, but not quite dark, and the headlight was on. He ran across just inside the range of the headlight, and there was no mistaking what it was.”
The big cat disappeared into the brush as quickly as it had emerged, and Arthur said after the initial shock — his girlfriend had not seen it — he “figured that wasn’t the place for us to be right then.”
“I stopped the bike and calmly turned it around and said, 'I’m kinda hungry, do you mind if we go grab something to eat?'” he recalled. “So we left right away.”
Arthur, a 1971 Dalton High School graduate who would later enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps and is now a member of the local Marine Corps League, couldn't get his mind off the cat. He had an idea.
“The following evening I took my rifle and slipped back in there looking for it,” he said. “I found plenty of its tracks but never saw it, and after being there for awhile I suddenly got a strong feeling I was being watched. I stuck around for awhile and looked the area over without moving around too much, and the feeling wouldn’t go away. So I very carefully slipped back out of there and let the cat have his space.”
He called the panther, the only one he saw, a “big healthy cat” for obvious reasons.
“I always figured it was living pretty good off of what it could get at the slaughterhouse,” he believes. “The place I saw the cat was still well within the city limits, just a few isolated overgrown acres near a good food source.”
Just last fall in 2021, Kimberly Swinney said she saw a black panther in Cohutta on Bryant Road (off Cohutta-Varnell Road).
“It was crossing the road onto our property, and it was mid-afternoon,” she detailed. “It was huge and had a solid black, smooth, silky coat.”
A resident of Cherry Log — a small community halfway between Ellijay and Blue Ridge — reported seeing a “juvenile” black panther behind her residence several years ago. Alice Adkins is a longtime proofreader for the Ellijay Times-Courier newspaper.
In the fall of 2014 Adkins said she still had not gotten used to the biannual time change and was up early one morning around 4:15 to smoke a cigarette. She had just put out her cat and kitten and they had begun to feed, but suddenly they were gone.
“I noticed something coming down the bank, and it was jet black,” said Adkins, who was standing outside. “I knew it wasn't a bear — I've seen them here before — and I thought 'That's an awful big house cat.' Then I saw its tail. The body was about three feet long, but its tail was even longer. I knew what it was then.”
She believes the panther smelled her cats, and may have taken one of the kittens around three weeks earlier. But then the big cat sensed her, possibly smelling the smoke.
“It looked at me, and it had big yellow eyes,” she told an Ellijay newspaper editor in the Nov. 13 issue that year. “The porch light was on and it was a full moon, and I could see it perfectly. It had beautiful black fur and there wasn't a blemish on it. Those eyes were the only color.”
After they locked eyes for just a moment, she said the panther screamed and took off under the porch after her cats. It had been standing where there were steps leading up to the porch.
“I guess it could have come after me,” she said. “I was paralyzed, but when it screamed and took off it broke my trance and I ran in the house. It scared me so bad I had to lay down on the couch.”
Adkins said she heard the panther screaming some more under the house, but when she went out later after daylight none of her cats were missing. But other cats in the neighborhood had disappeared, she noted.
“I'm definitely going to be more careful when I'm outside, especially after dark,” she said.
Adkins, an Air Force retiree, was asked if she believed reports published in the newspaper a few weeks prior that panthers were in Gilmer County — and what she thinks now.
“I believe it when people said they had seen them,” she replied. “I'd never seen one myself, but now I really believe it — I'm 100 percent positive!”
