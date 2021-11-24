Dalton's Cross to perform with Alabama marching band in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The University of Alabama Million Dollar Band has been selected to perform in the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, representing the state of Alabama.
Luke Cross of Dalton will perform in the mellophone section.
This marks the first appearance by the band in the parade. The Million Dollar Band will join the parade to the call of "Let's have a parade!", the iconic phrase that has signaled the start of every Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1924.
"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of America's iconic holiday traditions," said Ken Ozzello, Alabama professor of music and director of bands. "Having the opportunity to participate will be thrilling for the members of the Million Dollar Band and provide them with lifelong memories."
Each year, the Macy's Parade Band Committee looks for bands that have the stage presence and the musical and marching abilities to captivate more than 3.5 million live spectators and more than 50 million viewers. The Million Dollar Band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of nine bands to march in the annual holiday spectacle.
The band joins the revelry along with other iconic Macy's staples: floats, giant character balloons, clowns and superstar performers galore on Thanksgiving Day, helping create an unforgettable experience for millions.
"When most Americans think of the University of Alabama, they may think about football, however, it is the exciting showmanship, entertaining performances and incredible music at halftime that captures our attention," said Wesley Whatley, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer. "The Macy's Band Selection Committee is proud to welcome the sights and sounds of The Million Dollar Band to the streets of New York City for their inaugural appearance in the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!"
