Dalton's Greater Works to benefit from Can Hunger food drive event

Georgia United Credit Union Foundation is helping to end hunger through its annual Can Hunger program.
This year's program is entirely virtual, allowing donors to participate safely from the comfort of their home. Throughout February, monetary donations can be made to the Can Hunger fund online at gucufoundation.org or at a Georgia United Credit Union drive-up location, at 605 Calhoun St. or 1412 Chattanooga Ave.
Donors can direct their gift contribution to Dalton's Greater Works from the online form, and all donations made at either branch will automatically be directed to this charity. All donations will provide meals to children, families and seniors facing hunger.
"One in seven Georgia residents rely on food pantries to help feed their family -- and the need for assistance has risen due to the ongoing challenges of COVID," said Liz Riffert, community development officer at Georgia United Credit Union. "The Can Hunger program helps restock the shelves of food pantries during a time when donations are typically low after the holidays. This year's virtual event gives our members and community partners a safe way to help our neighbors in need without having to leave their home."
Monetary donations go a long way with food banks due to their strong purchasing power. For example, a $10 donation can provide up to 40 meals for those experiencing food insecurity. Additionally, food banks and pantries can provide non-perishable foods, such as protein, fresh fruit and allergen-free foods.
This marks the ninth year of the Foundation's Can Hunger program. Since the program began, over 386,598 cans -- or over 115 tons -- of food has been provided to local food banks, thanks to the kindness and generosity of their donors.
