Kicking off the new year with additions to its board, the Thrive Regional Partnership has welcomed four new trustees: Jason Mock, president and CEO of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce; Evann Freeman, director of government relations at the Electric Power Board (EPB); Terry Hart, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority; and Debra Stone, senior logistics cost analyst at McKee Foods.
Composed of members from businesses and towns in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, Thrive’s board works to elevate the voices of communities and stakeholders of the 16-county region while sharing perspectives, providing support and offering guidance on strategic plans for the organization to maximize regional impact. The four new additions to the board live and work within the Thrive region, bringing Tennessee ties from Hamilton County and Georgia ties from Catoosa and Whitfield counties.
Thrive’s president and CEO, Bridgett Massengill, is looking forward to welcoming these new members who can provide insight on transportation and infrastructure matters from the worlds of freight and flight, digital access infrastructure, business communities and logistics.
“It will be so powerful to connect all of our trustees as we map out solutions to tri-state challenges surrounding transportation and infrastructure, conservation efforts and community prosperity,” Massengill said, “I am so thrilled that Evann, Terry, Jason and Debra are able to share their diverse experience and expertise with us as we work to shape a substantial roadmap for our region to not just survive, but thrive.”
The Thrive Regional Partnership is a nonprofit organization focused on bringing stakeholders together across 16 counties in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee to ensure the protection of natural treasures and resources while promoting responsible stewardship of transportation and infrastructure growth to ensure communities are able to prosper.
Thrive’s 16-county membership includes Jackson and Dekalb counties in Alabama; Catoosa, Dade, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties in Georgia; and Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Polk, Rhea and Sequatchie counties in Tennessee.
