Dalton's Level-UP youth leadership development program completes course

Level-UP, Dalton Parks and Recreation Department's youth leadership development program, completed its 10-week course on Dec. 4. To honor the commitment of the participants, there will be a small graduation ceremony on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center.
Fall session graduates are Nariah Jenkins, Shyler Johnson, Serius Kelley, Dominick Parks, Hayden Poe, Genesis Mack, Maximilano Miranda and Kole Walker.
Level-UP focuses on leadership character traits such as integrity, commitment, vision and attitude.
This session also focused specifically on the First Amendment, the right to teach the young leaders how to use their rights and to use their voice effectively in their community, school and families.
Whitfield County Magistrate Court Judge Rod Weaver brought participants into his chambers and taught them about their First Amendment rights from a judicial perspective. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Baxter and Public Defender Latasha Davis spoke on their rights from a legal perspective. The Dalton Police Department shared its perspective as they protect the citizens who use those rights publicly.
Leaders from the Dalton community -- Kasey Carpenter, Dr. Kudzai Chikwava, Jevin Jensen, Chuck Payne, David Pennington, Vallarie Pratt, Katie Walker and Natima Walker -- spoke with the young leaders about their role in the community.
Leaders shared both their career and personal journeys.
Level-UP also assigned mentors from the community who spent four weeks investing into the lives of the young leaders. Mentors were business owner Ken Adams; Dalton Police Officers Joshua Bethune, Keidric Johnson and Steven Johnson; Lt. Juan Martinez of the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office; Davis; Lisa Hughey of the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department; and Dalton State College Professor Matthew Hipps. We are very grateful for the part they played.
Jackie Killings, owner of K&M Technologies and a community leader, partnered with Level-UP and was key to coordinating leaders to play a role in giving their time to the program.
Dalton Police Department Capt. Jamie Johnson and Lt. Ricky Long coordinated department mentors for the program.
Beautiful Smile Dentistry graciously sponsored the program this session. Chikwava and his team designed T-shirts and supplied after-school meals each week.
If you are interested in signing up your young leader for the spring session, please call Audrey Simmons, assistant manager of Mack Gaston Community Center, at (706) 463-2414.
